Falcons Announce 33 Roster Moves, Finalize 53-Man Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced 33 roster moves at Tuesday’s 53-player cutdown deadline.

The team placed DB Cornell Armstrong and WR Penny Hart on injured reserve. They also released five players including WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, DB Breon Borders, OL Jonothan Harrison, LB Andre Smith, and LB Kemoko Turay.

The following is the full list of 26 players waived by the team:

Hart, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Hart with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. From there, the Colts cut him with an injury settlement and he eventually signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

Since then, Hart has primarily been a practice squad player for Seattle, returning on futures deals in 2020 and 2021 and re-signing as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. He then joined the Falcons during the offseason and will begin the 2023 season on injured reserve.

In 2022, Hart appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and caught three passes on four targets for 20 yards receiving and no touchdowns.