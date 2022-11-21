Falcons Announce Five Moves, Including Placing TE Kyle Pitts On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced five roster moves on Monday, including placing TE Kyle Pitts and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve.

The team also claimed DL Jaleel Johnson off of waivers from the Texans, signed TE John Raine to their practice squad, and placed OL Justin Shaffer on practice squad IR.

According to Ian Rapoport, Pitts has a torn MCL that needs to be surgically repaired, which is much more serious than initially thought.

Pitts is getting a second opinion before deciding on how to proceed but this is a big blow to one of Atlanta’s most talented players.

Pitts appeared to suffer a serious right knee injury on a low hit from Bears S Eddie Jackson on Sunday.

Pitts, 22, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC select as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Pitts has appeared in ten games for the Falcons and recorded 25 catches for 313 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Pitts as it becomes available.