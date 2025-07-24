Falcons Announce Five Moves Including Releasing CB Kevin King

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve made five roster moves including releasing veteran DB Kevin King.

The full list includes:

Falcons released DB Kevin King .

. Falcons placed DL LaCale London , ILB Malik Verdon and CB Cobee Bryant on the Non-Football Injury list.

, ILB and CB on the Non-Football Injury list. Falcons placed ILB Troy Andersen on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

King, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract.

After remaining unsigned by Week 3 of the 2022 season, King turned down contract offers in order to stay committed to his plan of returning to full health, after dealing with a concussion, COVID-19, hip, knee, and shoulder injuries in 2021.

However, King tore his Achilles while working out in 2023. He later joined the Falcons last year and was eventually added to their active roster. Atlanta brought him back on a one-year contract this past April.

In 2024, Kevin King appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 10 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass defenses.