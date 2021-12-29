Falcons Announce Four New Additions To COVID-19 List Including TE Hayden Hurst

The Falcons announced they have placed four players on the COVID-19 list as of Wednesday afternoon.

We have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/M5MZhi6eL6 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 29, 2021

The new additions include:

Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering in the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

In 2021, Hurst has appeared in 12 games and recorded 25 receptions on 30 targets for 188 yards (7.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.