Falcons Announce Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed WRs Jesse Matthews and James Washington to the 90-man roster.

In correspondence, the Falcons released WR Isaiah Wooden and placed OL Tyler Vrabel on the reserve/retired list.

Washington, 28, was selected in the second round by the Steelers out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys. Dallas waived him in January, though, and he had a brief stint with the Giants on the practice squad.

He was signed to a one-year deal by New Orleans last year but was cut loose and joined the Colts soon after.

Unfortunately, Washington lasted only a few days with the Colts before being released.

In 2022, Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys but recorded no statistics.