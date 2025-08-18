Falcons Announce Three Moves Including Cutting WR DJ Chark

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday they have released WR DJ Chark.

The team also officially signed QB Ben DiNucci to the roster and waived QB Emory Jones with an injury designation.

Chark, 28, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that was fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers in 2023 on another one-year contract and caught on with the Chargers last season.

In 2024, Chark appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.