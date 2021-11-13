Falcons Announce Three Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that they are activating LB Dante Fowler and placing LB Steven Means on injured reserve. The team is also elevating TE Parker Hesse to the active roster for their upcoming game.

The Falcons have activated Dante Fowler from IR to the active roster and placed Steven Means on IR. Parker Hesse will be a standard elevation for Sunday’s game while Lee Smith and Jonathan Bullard have been downgraded to out. — Falcons Comm Dept. (@FalconsComm) November 13, 2021

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason.

In 2021, Fowler has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorded 12 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection.