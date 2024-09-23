Falcons C Drew Dalman Candidate For IR With High Ankle Sprain

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons C Drew Dalman is a candidate to go on short-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3’s loss to the Chiefs.

Going on IR would knock Dalman out for four games and the typical recovery timeline for a high ankle sprain is four to six weeks.

This would be the second offensive line starter lost by Atlanta after RT Kaleb McGary injured his MCL in the loss as well.

Dalman, 25, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and slated to make a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman has appeared in three games for the Falcons and made three starts at center.