Falcons Claim OL Chuma Edoga Off Waivers From Jets

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have claimed OL Chuma Edoga off waivers from the Jets on Wednesday.

Edoga came up as a potential trade option for the Cowboys, but no deal surfaced before Tuesday’s deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players.

Edoga, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga on Tuesday during their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Edoga appeared in five games for the Jets, not making any starts.