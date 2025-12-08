Falcons Claimed WR Malik Heath Off Waivers From Packers

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have claimed WR Malik Heath off the waiver wire from the Packers.

The Falcons are banged up at receiver and Heath might have a shot at some playing time after being buried in a deep Green Bay receiving room.

Heath, 25, played at community college before transferring to Mississippi State, then ending his college career at Ole Miss. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He made the roster each of his first three seasons.

In 2025, Heath has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught six of seven targets for 86 yards and no touchdowns.