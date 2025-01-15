Falcons Complete Interview With Jets Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich For DC Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they’ve completed their interview with Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich for their defensive coordinator.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Completed)

Ulbrich, 47, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator in 2020. He joined the Jets as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Robert Saleh in October.

In 2024, the Jets rank No. 5 in the NFL in total defense and No. 21 in scoring. They are also No. 5 in passing yards allowed and No. 15 in rushing yards allowed.