Falcons Complete Interview With Lou Anarumo For Defensive Coordinator Job

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve completed their interview with Lou Anarumo for our defensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the job:

Former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Scheduled)

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

Former Cardinals HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Anarumo has come up as a potential candidate for other defensive coordinator jobs including the Colts.

Anarumo, 58, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals. Anarumo has been with the Bengals since the 2019 season as their defensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Bengals defense ranked No. 25 in yards allowed, No. 25 in points allowed, No. 21 in passing yards allowed and No. 19 in rushing yards allowed.