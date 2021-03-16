Falcons Create $2M Of Cap Room By Reworking DL Tyeler Davison’s Deal

Zach Klein of WSB TV-6 reports that the Falcons have restructured DL Tyeler Davison‘s contract and in turn, created $2 million of cap space.

Davison was owed a base salary of $3.45 million in 2020 and Klein reports that the Falcons reduced this figure to $1.45 million and guaranteed him $500,000 as part of the move.

Klein adds that the third year of Davison’s contract remains unchanged.

Davison, 28, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons last year.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension last March.

In 2020, Davison appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 36 tackles and a half sack.