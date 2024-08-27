Falcons Cut Down Roster To 53 Players

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. WR Chris Blair
  2. CB Natrone Brooke
  3. RB Spencer Brown
  4. WR Dylan Drummond
  5. DL Prince Emili
  6. TE John FitzPatrick
  7. WR O.J. Hilaire
  8. CB Anthony Johnson
  9. DL Zion Logue
  10. DL LaCale London
  11. WR Jesse Matthews
  12. WR Kenny Oginni
  13. CB Jayden Price
  14. OL Andrew Stueber
  15. S Tre Tarpley III
  16. DL Tommy Togiai
  17. RB Carlos Washington
  18. OL Barry Wesley
  19. S Dane Cruikshank
  20. OL Julien Davenport
  21. DE Demone Harris
  22. CB Kevin King
  23. LB Milo Eifler (injured)
  24. CB Josh Thompson (injured)

The Falcons also placed S DeMarcco Hellams on injured reserve with a designation to return. He must miss four games first. 

