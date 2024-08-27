Falcons Cut Down Roster To 53 Players

The Atlanta Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season.
Our initial 53-man roster is set ⤵️
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- WR Chris Blair
- CB Natrone Brooke
- RB Spencer Brown
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Prince Emili
- TE John FitzPatrick
- WR O.J. Hilaire
- CB Anthony Johnson
- DL Zion Logue
- DL LaCale London
- WR Jesse Matthews
- WR Kenny Oginni
- CB Jayden Price
- OL Andrew Stueber
- S Tre Tarpley III
- DL Tommy Togiai
- RB Carlos Washington
- OL Barry Wesley
- S Dane Cruikshank
- OL Julien Davenport
- DE Demone Harris
- CB Kevin King
- LB Milo Eifler (injured)
- CB Josh Thompson (injured)
The Falcons also placed S DeMarcco Hellams on injured reserve with a designation to return. He must miss four games first.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!