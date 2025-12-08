Falcons Cut S Jordan Fuller

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday they have released veteran S Jordan Fuller.

The team was eliminated from playoff contention this Sunday and HC Raheem Morris hinted today they could give younger players more chances to play. Moving on from Fuller could create room for that.

Fuller, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He signed with the Falcons this offseason.

In 2025, Fuller has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded two tackles.