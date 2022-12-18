Falcons DC Dean Pees Released From Hospital After Pregame Collision

UPDATE: Pees was taken to a local hospital and was later released, with the plan of flying back to Atlanta tonight with the team.

Falcons DC Dean Pees was carted off after a Saints player trying to field a punt ran into him during pre-game warmups, per Nick Underhill.

Pees had his neck stabilized as he was carted off but a Falcons staffer said he appeared to be in good spirits and there’s some optimism he’ll be okay, according to Josh Kendall.

The team released a statement saying Pees is stable and has been transported to the hospital. Falcons LB coach Frank Bush will call plays in Pees’ stead today.

Falcons statement on DC Dean Pees. pic.twitter.com/riJqFIc43s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022

We send our best wishes here at NFLTR to Pees for a speedy recovery.

Pees, 71, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as their linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2010.

Baltimore promoted him to their defensive coordinator in 2012 and he remained in charge of their defense for six seasons. The Titans hired Pees as their defensive coordinator in 2018 after luring him back out of his first attempt at retirement.

Pees once again retired following the 2019 season but the Falcons lured him back in 2021 as their defensive coordinator.