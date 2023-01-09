Falcons DC Dean Pees Retiring From NFL

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Falcons DC Dean Pees just informed players he is retiring from the NFL.

Pees said he was going to weigh his options after the season. However, it appears that he had a pretty good idea that this was going to be his final season in the NFL.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith will be in the market for a new coordinator in the coming weeks.

Pees, 73, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as their linebackers coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2010.

Baltimore promoted him to their defensive coordinator in 2012 and he remained in charge of their defense for six seasons. The Titans hired Pees as their defensive coordinator in 2018 after luring him back out of his first attempt at retirement.

Pees once again retired following the 2019 season but the Falcons lured him back in 2021 as their defensive coordinator.