Falcons Designate C Drew Dalman To Return, Among Other Moves

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have designated starting C Drew Dalman to return to practice after he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

The team also signed LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad and released OL Matthew Cindric from the practice squad.

Dalman, 25, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and slated to make a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman has appeared in three games for the Falcons and made three starts at center.