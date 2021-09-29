Falcons Designate CB Kendall Sheffield & G Josh Andrews To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons have designated CB Kendall Sheffield and G Josh Andrews to return from their injured reserve to practice, according to Scott Bair.
This opens a 21-day window for both players to be officially activated from the injured list and can practice with the team in the meantime.
Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season and $965,000 in 2022.
In 2020, Sheffield appeared in 13 games and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!