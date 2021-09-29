Falcons Designate CB Kendall Sheffield & G Josh Andrews To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons have designated CB Kendall Sheffield and G Josh Andrews to return from their injured reserve to practice, according to Scott Bair.

This opens a 21-day window for both players to be officially activated from the injured list and can practice with the team in the meantime.

Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season and $965,000 in 2022.

In 2020, Sheffield appeared in 13 games and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.