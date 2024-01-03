Falcons Designate LB Troy Andersen To Return

The Atlanta Falcons officially designate LB Troy Andersen to return from injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This opens Andersen’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Andersen, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Montana State. He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,103,571 contract that includes a $1,618,961 signing bonus.

In 2023, Andersen has appeared in two games and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.