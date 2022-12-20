Falcons Designate TE John FitzPatrick To Return

The Atlanta Falcons are designating sixth-round TE John FitzPatrick to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Michael Rothstein.

This opens up a three-week window for FitzPatrick to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The rookie has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season.

FitzPatrick, 22, was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 213 pick in the sixth round out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $132,016.

During his three-year college career, Fitzpatrick caught 17 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.