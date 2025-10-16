Falcons Designate DB Jordan Fuller To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons officially designated DB Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the team to activate Fuller or he would revert back to injured reserve and miss the remainder of the season.

Fuller, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round out of Ohio State back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.465 million deal with the Rams that included a $170,708 signing bonus.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year before signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. He signed with the Falcons this offseason but was released at the end of camp.

The Falcons signed Fuller to a contract soon after before placing him on injured reserve.

In 2024, Fuller appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 54 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.