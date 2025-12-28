Falcons Discussing Major Front Office Role For Former QB Matt Ryan

According to Jay Glazer, the Falcons and former QB Matt Ryan have been in serious discussions about a return to the team — in the front office, not on the field.

Glazer says it would be a significant front office role for Ryan and he’s reportedly seriously considering the move.

Ryan is the all-time leading passer for Atlanta and has been working as a studio analyst for CBS since retiring from the league following the 2022 season.

There’s precedent for former quarterbacks taking major roles on the front office side when they’re done playing, including John Elway with the Broncos and Tom Brady with the Raiders.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has reportedly been doing a deep re-evaluation of the front office, which is set to miss the playoffs for the fifth time in five years under GM Terry Fontenot.

Ryan, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008 out of Boston College. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal but ended up releasing him after just one season.

For his career, Ryan played in 234 games over 15 seasons, 14 in Atlanta and one with the Colts. He completed 65.6 percent of his 8,464 career pass attempts for 62,792 yards, 381 touchdowns and 183 interceptions. He added 1,539 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Ryan was the offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and the NFL MVP in 2016, along with offensive player of the year. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2016 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.