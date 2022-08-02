Falcons DT Vincent Taylor Ruptures Achilles

Falcons HC Arthur Smith told reporters on Tuesday that DT Vincent Taylor has ruptured his Achilles, per Michael Rothstein.

It’s a serious injury that in all likelihood will end Taylor’s season before it even really begins. Expect Atlanta to place him on injured reserve soon.

Taylor, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract when Miami cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Taylor later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted late in 2019. He was waived by the Bills and subsequently claimed by the Browns, appearing in 15 games.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles before an injury cost him the remainder of the season.