Falcons Elevate TE Anthony Firkser, Cut DL Abdullah Anderson

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they’ve they have elevated TE Anthony Firkser and released DL Abdullah Anderson.

Firkser, 27, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract each of the past two seasons.

The Falcons signed Firkser in April before releasing him coming out of the preseason. He was later added to the team’s practice squad.

In 2021, Firkser appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught 34 passes on 43 targets for 291 yards receiving and two touchdowns.