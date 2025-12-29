Falcons Elevate Two Players For Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated WR Chris Blair and OLB Khalid Kareem from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17 against the Rams.

Kareem, 27, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which included a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem but released him back in October 2023. He eventually signed with Chicago on a futures deal in 2024 but they released him before the end of training camp.

Kareem caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad shortly after and has gone back and forth from the active roster since.

In 2025, Kareem has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded three total tackles.