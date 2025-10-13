Falcons Elevated Two For Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have elevated CB Keith Taylor and WR Deven Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

Thompkins, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad the following day. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation this offseason and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp but was waived with an injury designation. He returned later in the year and bounced on and off the roster.

The Falcons signed Thompkins to the practice squad in September.

In 2024, Thompkins appeared in seven games for the Panthers and caught all four of his targets for 20 yards, adding another two carries for seven yards.