Falcons Elevating WR Frank Darby & DL Timmy Horne

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Frank Darby and DL Timmy Horne to the active roster for this week’s game.

Darby, 26, signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with the Falcons after being selected in the sixth round out of Arizona State.

Atlanta waived Darby coming out of the preseason and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He’s spent time in between the team’s active roster and practice squad and is yet to appear in a game this season.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught one pass for 15 yards.