Falcons Expect Kirk Cousins To Attend Minicamp Despite Trade Request

According to Dianna Russini, the Falcons expect QB Kirk Cousins to attend mandatory minicamp just like any other player on the roster.

Cousins has been absent from OTAs recently, which are voluntary, after initially attending workouts in the building in April. Players can be fined in the range of $100,000 for missing all three days of mandatory minicamp.

Russini says Cousins would still prefer to be traded to a team where he can start. However, no trade has materialized to this point and even if Atlanta were to release Cousins, there’s not necessarily a clear landing spot for him, especially now that the Steelers have formally signed QB Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran is currently No. 2 on the depth chart after the Falcons couldn’t work out a trade they were satisfied with this offseason. Atlanta’s hesitancy to eat a big portion of the $27.5 million guaranteed salary Cousins was owed in 2025 scuttled any potential deal, and rather than cut their losses, the Falcons allowed another $10 million next year to become guaranteed.

Barring a dramatic development, it seems like the two sides will be stuck with each other this year.

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.