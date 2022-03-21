Falcons Expected To Pursue Signing QB Marcus Mariota

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are expected to pursue signing free agent QB Marcus Mariota following the decision to trade Matt Ryan to the Colts on Monday.

Mariota spent time working with Falcons HC Arthur Smith while they were together in Tennessee.

Dianna Russini is told by sources that the Falcons will not be in the trade market for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. She adds that Mariota is worth watching for Atlanta.

Mariota, 28, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2021, Mariota appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and completed 1 of 2 passes for 4 yards to go along with 13 rush attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.