Falcons Fire DC Jimmy Lake, DL Coach Jay Rodgers

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons have fired DC Jimmy Lake, as well as DL coach Jay Rodgers.

The Falcons finished with the No. 23 rank defensively under Lake, with HC Raheem Morris becoming more involved in the team’s defense as the season continued.

The team will now have a fresh start and a new defensive coordinator in 2025.

Lake, 48, began his career as an assistant DB coach with the Buccaneers in 2006. He had a short stint with the Lions before returning to Tampa Bay as their DB coach in 2010.

He then joined the Rams as assistant head coach in 2023 after leaving the head coaching position at the University of Washington.

Lake was hired as the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2024 and is now out after one season. We will have more on the Falcons’ DC job as it becomes available.