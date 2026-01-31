Falcons Hiring Alex Van Pelt As QB Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their new quarterbacks coach.

This reunites him with HC Kevin Stefanski, as the two previously worked together in Cleveland from 2020 to 2023 when Van Pelt was the team’s offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt, 55, played 12 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Steelers, Chiefs, and Bills. He took his first coaching job with the Frankfurt Galaxy in 2005 before landing a job with the Bills as their offensive quality control coach.

Van Pelt worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 before joining the Buccaneers as their QBs coach. He later caught on with the Packers and spent six seasons in Green Bay before the Bengals hired him as their quarterback coach for the 2018 season.

He joined the Browns in 2020 as their offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2023 season. The Patriots hired him to the same role, but he was let go after just one season.