Falcons Hiring Tanner Engstrand Offensive Pass Game Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are hiring former Jets OC Tanner Engstrand as their new offensive passing game coordinator.

According to Rapoport, Engstrand had multiple options since he was recently fired by the Jets, but it looks like Kevin Stefanski was able to lure him to Atlanta.

Engstrand, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005-2006 and earned several promotions to running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and eventually assistant head coach from 2013-2017.

He was hired as Michigan’s offensive analyst in 2018 before becoming the DC Defenders’ offensive coordinator in 2020 in the UFL. He made his NFL coaching debut as the Lions’ offensive assistant in 2021 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Detroit promoted him to passing game coordinator before the 2023 season. He then left for the offensive coordinator job with the Jets in 2025.

In 2025, the Jets offense ranked No. 29 in both scoring and yards, including No. 10 in rushing and No. 32 in passing.