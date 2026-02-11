Falcons Hope To Keep LB Kaden Elliss

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich highlighted the importance to him of retaining LB Kaden Elliss, who’s due to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“I would love Kaden back. I think we all would,” he said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “… The player that he is gave us amazing flexibility. … To replace Kaden would take more than one human being.”

The veteran linebacker has started every game for the Falcons since arriving in free agency three years ago.

Elliss, 30, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft out of Idaho by the Saints. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract in New Orleans before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Falcons signed Elliss to a three-year, $21.5 million contract that included $10 million in guarantees. He made a base salary of $4.9 million in 2025.

In 2025, Elliss appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 107 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass deflections.

