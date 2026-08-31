Falcons Hoping To Get New Contract Done With DT Gervon Dexter

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Falcons hope to get a new deal done with recently acquired DT Gervon Dexter.

Atlanta sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and CB Clark Phillips to Chicago in exchange for Dexter on the roster cutdown deadline yesterday, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026.

Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 that included a signing bonus of $1,889,988.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,591,872.

In 2025, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 44 total tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.