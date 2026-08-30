TRADE: Bears Dealing DT Gervon Dexter To Falcons

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears have agreed to trade DT Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons.

Jonathan Jones reports the Falcons are sending Chicago a 2027 fifth-round pick and CB Clark Phillips.

The Bears had been pretty interested in trading Dexter and something came together for them just ahead of roster cuts.

This is the second trade to add a defensive tackle the Falcons have made this offseason. First-year Falcons GM Ian Cunningham was previously the assistant GM in Chicago when Dexter was drafted.

Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 that included a signing bonus of $1,889,988.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,591,872.

In 2025, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 44 total tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.