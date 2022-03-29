Falcons Hosted WR Damiere Byrd For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons hosted WR Damiere Byrd for a visit.

Byrd, 29, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. He is testing the free agent market once again this offseason.

In 2021, Byrd appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 26 receptions for 329 yards (12.7 YPC) and one touchdown.

