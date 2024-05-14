Falcons & Vikings To Host CB Jerry Jacobs For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are hosting CB Jerry Jacobs for a visit.

Atlanta has a need at corner and Jacobs would give them another option with some experience to compete for the No. 2 job.

Fowler adds Jacobs is currently scheduled to take a visit with the Vikings as well.

Jacobs has visited the Jaguars as well this offseason as he looks for work. The Lions elected to let him walk instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

Jacobs, 26, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.