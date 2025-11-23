Falcons Likely To Add Quarterback Insurance This Offseason

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons will likely need to add insurance at quarterback this offseason to guard against QB Michael Penix Jr. not being available at the start of next season.

Schefter says Penix faces a nine-month rehab timeline after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery this coming week, which puts him right up against the start of next season. However, every player is different and the process could take longer.

The Falcons will have to have a Plan B in place and HC Raheem Morris said as much last week. Schefter says the Falcons could look to acquire an affordable veteran and will probably draft a quarterback as well.

Current backup-turned-starter Kirk Cousins would also be an option, per Schefter. However, he’s due a $35 million base salary in 2026 which would be a massive figure for how little he’s produced for Atlanta since signing last year.

Penix, 25, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

Penix is in the second year of his four-year, $22,384,370 contract that included a $13,099,542 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Penix appeared in nine games for the Falcons and completed 60.1 percent of his pass attempts for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ quarterback situation as the news is available.