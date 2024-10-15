Falcons Made Four Moves Including Promoting OL Matt Hennessy & Signing OL Coy Cronk

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed S Micah Abernathy on injured reserve and promoted OL Matt Hennessy from the practice squad to the active roster to take his roster spot.

The Falcons also signed S Dane Cruikshank and OL Coy Cronk to the practice squad.

Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta. Hennessy signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and later returned to the Falcons practice squad.

In 2022, Hennessy appeared in 11 games and made three starts for the Falcons.

Cronk, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April of 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers. However, Green Bay opted to waive Cronk coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Jaguars in October 2021.

Cronk was on and off the Jaguars’ roster for the next two seasons before joining the Vikings late last year. He was waived with an injury designation in April.

In 2022, Cronk appeared in three games for the Jaguars.