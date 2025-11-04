Falcons Made Four Moves Today

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed OL Andrew Stueber and LS Zach Triner, with the latter joining the practice squad.

To make room, they cut K John Parker Romo and K Ben Sauls. The Falcons are signing K Zane Gonzalez, but that move was not processed today and will require a corresponding transaction to free space.

Stueber, 26, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him in June and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals signed him off of the Falcons’ practice squad and he bounced on and off their roster in 2024. The Bengals cut him coming out of camp in 2025.

In 2024, Stueber appeared in seven games for the Bengals.