Falcons Make Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have activated TE Hayden Hurst for their game on Sunday. The team is also signing RB Qadree Ollison to the active roster, releasing RB Wayne Gallman, and elevating veteran S Shawn Williams.

Hurst, 28, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s entering in the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

In 2021, Hurst has appeared in nine games and recorded 20 receptions for 158 yards (7.9 YPC) and one touchdown.