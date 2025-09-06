Falcons Make Four Roster Moves For Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 1 game against the Buccaneers.

The full list includes:

Falcons released DL Simeon Barrow Jr. from the practice squad.

from the practice squad. Falcons signed WR David Sills V

V Falcons elevated Sills and RB Carlos Washington Jr to their active roster

Sills, 28, wound up going undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2019. He later signed on with the Bills, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Sills to their practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit before being cut coming out of last year’s preseason. He caught on with the Broncos in August of last year and became a member of their practice squad.

The Falcons signed Sills to a futures contract this past January before adding him to their practice squad in recent days.

In 2023, Sills appeared in three games for the Broncos but did not record any stats.