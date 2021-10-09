Falcons Make Four Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have activated CB Kendall Sheffield from injured reserve. They have also released TE Parker Hesse and are elevating WR Juwan Green and CB Chris Williamson for their game in London.

Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season and $965,000 in 2022.

In 2020, Sheffield appeared in 13 games and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.