Falcons Make Three Moves Including Placing DE Dante Fowler On IR

Nate Bouda
The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve placed edge rusher Dante Fowler on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Dante Fowler

The Falcons also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and released S Dwayne Johnson from the unit. 

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

  1. T Willie Beavers
  2. DE Quinton Bell
  3. LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
  4. RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
  5. G Ryan Neuzil
  6. TE John Raine
  7. WR Austin Trammell
  8. DB Chris Williamson
  9. WR Keelan Doss
  10. LB James Vaughters
  11. RB Qadree Ollison
  12. WR Juwan Green
  13. DT Anthony Rush
  14. S Shawn Williams
  15. TE Parker Hesse
  16. LB Daren Bates
  17. K Elliott Fry

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year. 

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason. 

In 2021, Fowler has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorde 12 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

