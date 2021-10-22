Falcons Make Three Moves Including Placing DE Dante Fowler On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve placed edge rusher Dante Fowler on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Falcons also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and released S Dwayne Johnson from the unit.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.

Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason.

In 2021, Fowler has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorde 12 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.