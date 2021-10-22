Falcons Make Three Moves Including Placing DE Dante Fowler On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they’ve placed edge rusher Dante Fowler on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Falcons also signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad and released S Dwayne Johnson from the unit.
Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:
- T Willie Beavers
- DE Quinton Bell
- LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
- RB Caleb Huntley (Injured)
- G Ryan Neuzil
- TE John Raine
- WR Austin Trammell
- DB Chris Williamson
- WR Keelan Doss
- LB James Vaughters
- RB Qadree Ollison
- WR Juwan Green
- DT Anthony Rush
- S Shawn Williams
- TE Parker Hesse
- LB Daren Bates
- K Elliott Fry
Fowler, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2015. He was traded to the Rams a few years ago for a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.
Fowler played out the final year of his four-year, $23.5 million rookie contract and returned to the Rams last year on a one-year contract worth $14 million. The Falcons signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract last year.
Fowler agreed to a pay cut this offseason.
In 2021, Fowler has appeared in five games for the Falcons and recorde 12 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.
