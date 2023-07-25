Falcons Make Three Moves Including Placing DL Calais Campbell On NFI List

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DL Calais Campbell on the active/non-football injury list.

The Falcons also signed TE MyCole Pruitt and waived RB Caleb Huntley with a failed physical designation.

Campbell, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons this past March.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.