Falcons Make Two Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed UFL LB Storey Jackson to a contract on Wednesday.

Atlanta also officially cut P Ryan Sanborn in a corresponding move.

Jackson, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2022. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts as a rookie and he caught on with the Browns.

He bounced on and off Cleveland’s practice squad before being cut in May 2023. From there, he signed on with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in one game with the Browns.