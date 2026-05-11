Falcons Making Eight Moves Post-Rookie Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed four players to the roster coming out of rookie minicamp.

Atlanta has made the following moves after hosting their rookie minicamp: — Signed OL Brandon Walton, OL Layden Robinson, DT Ross Blacklock and LB Daveren Rayner — Released DT Ben Stille, RB Carlos Washington, WR Devin Thompkins and TE Brandon Frazierhttps://t.co/Uug8tdVZpZ — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 11, 2026

That list includes OT Brandon Walton, G Layden Robinson, DT Ross Blacklock and LB Daveren Rayner.

To make room, the Falcons cut DT Ben Stille, RB Carlos Washington, WR Deven Thompkins and TE Brandon Frazier.

Walton, 28, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2020 before catching on with the Bills. He was later let go by the team and caught on with the Steelers practice squad.

He was later waived by the Steelers and was claimed by the Buccaneers. Walton was placed on their practice squad during the 2021 NFL season and was never elevated to the active roster.

From there, Walton re-signed with Tampa Bay on a two-year deal in 2022 and then again on a one-year deal for 2024. He was among the final roster cuts in 2024 and caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, where he stayed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

In 2025, Walton appeared in three games for the Panthers.