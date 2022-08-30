Falcons Officially Cut 27 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve cut players to get down to 53 players to open the regular season.

Falcons helmets

The full list includes:

  1. WR Frank Darby
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo
  3. WR KeeSean Johnson
  4. WR Cameron Batson
  5. OL Justin Shaffer
  6. DB Corey Ballentine
  7. TE Anthony Firkser
  8. TE Tucker Fisk
  9. ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
  10. OL Jonotthan Harrison
  11. RB Caleb Huntley
  12. TE MyCole Pruitt
  13. OL Ryan Nuezil
  14. OL Tyler Vrabel
  15. DL Abdullah Anderson
  16. OL Colby Gossett
  17. WR Stanley Berryhill
  18. DL Darrion Daniels
  19. RB Qadree Ollison
  20. OL Leroy Watson
  21. OLB Jordan Brailford
  22. DB Matt Hankins
  23. DL Nick Thurman
  24. S Henry Black
  25. S Teez Tabor
  26. ILB Dorian Etheridge (Injured)
  27. FB John Raine (Injured)

Pruitt, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He spent over a year in Minnesota before he was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season.

Pruitt had brief stints with the Bears and Bills before joining the Texans in 2017. Houston waived Pruitt coming out of the preseason and the Titans later signed him to their active roster during the 2018 season. 

Tennessee brought Pruitt back on a one-year contract and he signed with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent the following offseason, yet never appeared in a regular season game for them. He returned to the Titans on the practice squad and was quickly promoted to the active roster. 

He caught on with the Falcons during training camp going into the 2022 season. 

In 2021, Pruitt appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 14 passes for 145 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

