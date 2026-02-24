Falcons Officially Franchised TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially placed the franchise tag on TE Kyle Pitts for the 2026 season.

We have placed the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts Sr.https://t.co/68p41LEmmk pic.twitter.com/y55aAJXwW2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 24, 2026

The former franchise tag values have not been announced by the NFL yet, but Over The Cap projected the tight end tag to be worth $16.319 million fully guaranteed. The final value should be in that neighborhood.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.